Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 12 Australia need 299 to win the fourth Ashes test after fiery paceman Ryan Harris produced the best figures of his test career to bowl England out for 330 on the fourth day on Monday.
The match in County Durham was intriguingly poised at lunch with the tourists on 11 for no loss and England already one review down.
The home team, 2-0 up in the five-match series, went to the Decision Review System when umpire Tony Hill rejected an lbw shout by Stuart Broad against first-innings centurion Chris Rogers.
Hill was vindicated when television replays showed the ball had pitched outside leg stump.
Earlier, Harris took seven for 117 to surpass his previous test best of six for 47 achieved against the same opposition in Perth in December 2010.
In-form Ian Bell resumed on his overnight score of 105 and quickly took his run tally for the series to 500 before Harris bowled him for 113 with an inswinger that stayed low.
Matt Prior followed one ball later for a golden duck after another perfect inswinger from Harris deflected off his elbow and on to the stumps.
The Australian paceman then removed Broad for 13 with a vicious bouncer that the all-rounder gloved to Steve Smith in the gully.
Nightwatchman Tim Bresnan went on to the counter attack with a bright and breezy innings before Harris had him caught and bowled for 45.
Nathan Lyon removed last man James Anderson for a duck, leaving Graeme Swann unbeaten on 30.
Cricket Australia said all-rounder Shane Watson, who could not complete his seventh over on Sunday because of pain in his right hip and groin, would bat as required before having his injury reassessed at the end of the match. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.