Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
BRISBANE Nov 22 England's destroyer Stuart Broad ended up with figures of six for 81 after helping dismiss Australia for 295 in the opening session on day two of the first Ashes test on Friday.
Brad Haddin, who led the fightback on day one after Australia's top order failed again, reached 94 but was run out trying for a second run after good work in the field by England's Michael Carberry.
Paceman Broad, booed by the Gabba crowd even after his brilliant bowling on Thursday, had Ryan Harris caught behind by Matt Prior for nine earlier in the session while Nathan Lyon was one not out when Haddin was dismissed.
England are seeking a fourth successive Ashes triumph and a first victory at the Gabba since 1986. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.