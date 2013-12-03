Dec 3 Factbox on the second test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:
WHERE?
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 32,500
Despite an ongoing A$535 million ($487 million) re-development, Adelaide Oval remains one of the world's most picturesque grounds for international cricket but also something of a graveyard for bowlers, particularly those forced to work in the first innings.
Known as a batsman's paradise, the venue has produced some ugly bowling figures, and South Africa spinner Imran Tahir set an unenviable test record last year when he went wicketless for 260 runs in a draw.
England's batsmen declared after amassing 620 runs in the first innings in Adelaide during the last Ashes series Down Under in 2010-11 before closing out an innings and 71-run victory, and both teams will be desperate to win the toss.
As part of the re-development, which is aimed at making the ground suitable for top-flight Australian Rules football matches, the Oval will feature a new drop-in pitch that has seen some huge scores racked up in the domestic Sheffield Shield this season.
- -
WHEN?
Dec 5-9. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)
- -
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)
Team (likely) - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon, James Faulkner.
Coach: Darren Lehmann
- -
ENGLAND (World ranking: third)
Team (likely) - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Tim Bresnan
Coach: Andy Flower
- -
WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*
Australia win: 13-8
England win: 5-2
Draw: 6-4
- -
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
TV umpire: Tony Hill (New Zealand)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
- -
HISTORY
Previous Australia v England tests in Adelaide
Matches: 30
Australia wins: 16
England wins: 9
1884 England 8 wickets
1892 England inns & 230 runs
1895 Australia 382 runs
1898 Australia inns & 13 runs
1902 Australia 4 wickets
1904 Australia 216 runs
1908 Australia 245 runs
1912 England 7 wickets
1921 Australia 119 runs
1925 Australia 11 runs
1929 England 12 runs
1933 England 338 runs
1937 Australia 148 runs
1947 Match drawn
1951 Australia 274 runs
1955 England 5 wickets
1959 Australia 10 wickets
1963 Match drawn
1966 Australia inns & 9 runs
1971 Match drawn
1975 Australia 163 runs
1979 England 205 runs
1982 Australia 8 wickets
1986 Match drawn
1991 Match drawn
1995 England 106 runs
1998 Australia 205 runs
2002 Australia inns & 51 runs
2006 Australia 6 wickets
2010 England inns & 71 runs
CURRENT TOUR
First test Nov. 21-24 Gabba (Australia won by 381 runs)
Remaining tests:
Third test Dec. 13-17 (0230) WACA, Perth
Fourth test Dec. 26-30 (2330) Melbourne Cricket Ground
Fifth test Jan. 3-7 (2330) Sydney Cricket Ground
- -
