ADELAIDE Dec 5 England's Stuart Broad briefly took the wind out of Australia's sails by removing opener David Warner but the hosts survived without further loss to be 46 for one at lunch on a rainy opening day of the second Ashes test in Adelaide on Thursday.

Warner, who scored an imperious century in Australia's first test win, was in blazing form, blasting four boundaries before chasing a wider delivery and spooning a simple catch straight down the throat of Michael Carberry at point for 29.

Watchful opening batsman Chris Rogers was seven not out with number three Shane Watson on 10 when an early lunch was called after the third rain interruption of the morning.

England will have counted Warner's wicket as a bonus after losing the toss on a flat wicket that offered little reward for either Broad or fellow seamer James Anderson.

The tourists' hopes of building momentum were also thwarted by the rain which came down after the first over was bowled and also caused a further 20-minute rain-delay midway through the session.

England, trailing Australia 1-0 in the five-test series, picked a second spinner in Monty Panesar to partner Graeme Swann on a wicket that is expected to offer little to the bowlers in the opening three days but may offer turn later in the match.

The tourists also brought Joe Root up the order to replace Jonathan Trott at number three after the South Africa-born batsman left the tour this week to deal with a stress-related illness.

New Zealand-born all-rounder Ben Stokes was handed his test debut for England and will slot in at number six. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)