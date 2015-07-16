LONDON, July 16 David Warner's rush of blood was the only blemish for Australia who moved smoothly to 104 for one at lunch on the first day of the second Ashes test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

Warner and Chris Rogers shared a fluent opening partnership of 78 after their captain Michael Clarke had won the toss and were largely untroubled by a subdued England pace attack in overcast conditions at the home of cricket.

England skipper Alastair Cook brought on spinner Moeen Ali in the 15th over and Warner carved his first two deliveries to the mid-wicket boundary in a clear statement of aggressive intent.

The pugnacious left-hander, on 38, tried to launch Moeen to the ropes again but failed to get to the pitch of the ball and James Anderson took a good catch running back at deep mid-off.

Warner angrily swished his bat as he trudged off and Australia continued their habit of losing wickets to rash shots, a tendency which contributed in large part to their surprise 169-run defeat in the first test.

Rogers, who flashed Anderson's third ball of the match just over the slips, maintained the form which brought him 95 in Cardiff and was closing in on his eighth fifty in nine test innings.

The compact opener was on 43 not out at the interval with Steve Smith on 16.

England named an unchanged team while Australia handed a test debut to wicketkeeper Peter Nevill in place of Brad Haddin, who misses the game for personal reasons, and preferred all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to the more experienced Shane Watson. (Editing by Justin Palmer)