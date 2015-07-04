LONDON, July 4 Following is a factbox on Ashes series between England and Australia played this century. The 2015 series begins on Wednesday in Cardiff. - - - ASHES SERIES RESULTS Series: 8 England wins: 4 Australia wins: 4 2001 (in England) Australia won 4-1 2002/03 (in Australia) Australia won 4-1 2005 (in England) England won 2-1 2006/07 (in Australia) Australia won 5-0 2009 (in England) England won 2-1 2010/11 (in Australia) England won 3-1 2013 (in England) England won 3-0 2013/14 (in Australia) Australia won 5-0 --- The following statistics relate to players likely to be involved in the 2015 series. MOST ASHES WICKETS England fast bowler James Anderson has taken the most wickets having struck 77 times in 23 tests between 2006 and 2014. Mitchell Johnson is the most prolific bowler in the Australia squad having taken 72 wickets in 14 Ashes matches from 2009 to 2014. He was voted player of the series in Australia's whitewash win in 2013-14, with his most devastating spell coming in the second test when he took seven wickets for 40 runs during England's first innings. --- MOST ASHES RUNS Australia captain Michael Clarke has amassed the most Ashes runs, 2,109 in 53 innings since making his debut in the historic fixture in 2005. His highest score is 187. His opposite number Alastair Cook is England's leading run scorer against the Australians with 1,787 in 25 Ashes tests. Ian Bell is close behind with 1,768 in six series. Kevin Pietersen is the only player to have scored more Ashes runs than Clarke this century, 2,158 in 27 matches. The controversial right-hander is not in the England squad. --- MOST ASHES CATCHES The captains lead by example in the field with Clarke having taken the most catches with 29. England captain Cook has taken 28. --- NARROW VICTORY Edgbaston hosts the third test in the 2015 series. The ground in Birmingham was the scene of the narrowest victory in Ashes history when England beat Australia by two runs in the second test in 2005. That was also the second narrowest run victory in test history. (Compiled by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)