Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
SYDNEY Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
- -
England won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
Australia first innings 326
England first innings (overnight 8-1)
A. Cook lbw Harris 7
M. Carberry c Lyon b Johnson 0
J. Anderson c Clarke b Johnson 7
I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 2
K. Pietersen c Watson b Harris 3
G. Ballance c Haddin b Lyon 18
B. Stokes b Siddle 47
J. Bairstow c Bailey b Siddle 18
S. Borthwick c Smith b Harris 1
S. Broad not out 30
B. Rankin b Johnson 13
Extras: (lb-1, w-5, nb-3) 9
Total (all out, 58.5 overs) 155
Fall of wicket: 1-6 2-8 3-14 4-17 5-23 6-62 7-111 8-112 9-125
Bowling: Harris 14-5-36-3, Johnson 13.5-3-33-3 (nb-3, w-5), Siddle 13-4-23-3, Watson 3-1-5-0, Lyon 15-3-57-1
- -
Australia second innings
C. Rogers not out 73
D. Warner lbw Anderson 16
S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9
M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6
S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7
G. Bailey not out 20
Extras (lb-9) 9
Total (for four wickets, 30 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91
Still to bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon
Bowling: Anderson 10-4-36-2, Broad 7-1-26-1, Rankin 6-0-25-0, Stokes 5-0-36-1, Borthwick 2-0-8-0.
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 4-0
- -
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.