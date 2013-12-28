Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MELBOURNE Dec 28 Australia were bowled out for 204 to concede a 51-run lead to England before lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Scores: Australia 204 (B. Haddin 65, C. Rogers 61, J. Anderson 4-67, S. Broad 3-45) v England 255 (K. Pietersen 71, M. Johnson 5-63) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.