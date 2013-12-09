ADELAIDE Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have been charged for "inappropriate and deliberate conduct" after clashing during the second Ashes test.
The pair made contact in a heated exchange on Sunday during the fourth day's play. Australia won the match by 218 runs on Monday.
The pair had both pleaded not guilty to the charge in a hearing.
Match referee Jeff Crowe was deliberating and was expected to hand down his decision within 24 hours.
The maximum penalty for a breach of the ICC's contact rule is a ban of one test and/or a fine of their entire match fee.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)