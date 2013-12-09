Australia's Mitchell Johnson (L) and captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) speak to England's Ben Stokes after Johnson collided while Stokes was running between wickets during the fourth day's play in the second Ashes cricket test at the Adelaide Oval December 8, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

ADELAIDE Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have been charged for "inappropriate and deliberate conduct" after clashing during the second Ashes test.

The pair made contact in a heated exchange on Sunday during the fourth day's play. Australia won the match by 218 runs on Monday.

The pair had both pleaded not guilty to the charge in a hearing.

Match referee Jeff Crowe was deliberating and was expected to hand down his decision within 24 hours.

The maximum penalty for a breach of the ICC's contact rule is a ban of one test and/or a fine of their entire match fee.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)