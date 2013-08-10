Australia's Nathan Lyon (3rd R) appeals and dismisses England's Jonny Bairstow (3rd L) during the fourth Ashes cricket test match at the Riverside ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Australia's plan to starve England of runs paid off handsomely when they reduced the home team to 238 for nine on the opening day of the fourth Ashes test in County Durham on Friday.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took centre stage for the tourists, who are 2-0 down in the five-match series, winning his personal battle with dangerman Kevin Pietersen as he ripped through the middle order with figures of four for 42.

"Our pace bowlers bowled fantastically but we've been well supported in the field with David Warner and Chris Rogers running around," a modest Lyon told reporters.

"Building pressure is the way you take wickets, that's the way you play test cricket, you've got to be patient. Building pressure from both ends is going to cause, hopefully, an error somewhere along the line.

"There was a period there where they didn't score many runs and that comes down to us keep putting the balls in the right areas and our fielders backing us up," said Lyon. "They've been fantastic the whole series so credit goes to them."

Pietersen came to the crease with England on 107 for two and straight away he tried to unsettle Lyon, lofting the spinner to wide mid-on from his first delivery.

England's leading batsman attacked Lyon whenever he could but the Australian had the last laugh when, bowling around the wicket, he angled the ball across the right-hander and had him caught behind by Brad Haddin for 26.

"They are the challenges I love, someone taking the game to you," said Lyon. "That's why we play our cricket.

"There's no doubt he's one of the best batters in the world. I was lucky enough to come out on top but cricket's a funny game so I'm not saying too much."

Lyon, who offered precious few chances for the batsmen to attack during 20 disciplined overs, was given his first outing of the series when he replaced teenager Ashton Agar for the third-test draw in Manchester.

"I knew what I had to do to keep putting my hand up for selection and I'm happy with the way I'm bowling at the moment so I've just got to keep bowling well and keep contributing to the team," said the 25-year-old.

"Being the number one spinner over the last couple of years, you're the hunted so everyone wants to take your spot. Obviously that motivates you to keep getting better and better.

"I want to compete with the best in the world at my craft," said Lyon. "I've still got a long way to go and I've got to keep working hard to achieve that goal." (Editing by Rex Gowar)