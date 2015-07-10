CARDIFF The only time Australia successfully chased over 400 to win an Ashes test against England, a 39-year-old Don Bradman stroked an unbeaten 173, his final test century, and Arthur Morris bludgeoned 182 at Headingley in 1948.

Australia need the same heroics over the remaining two days in Cardiff just to save the first test of 2015, let alone get anywhere near the victory target of 412, if they are to deny the home team drawing first blood in the series.

England ended day three in command but spinner Nathan Lyon, who took four for 75 in England's second innings, said the game was not yet over.

"If we bat two days we win the game," he told a news conference.

"We've got to learn from our first innings especially our batters aiming to be more hungry at the crease ... turn 30s into big hundreds. Definitely a chance."

Australia's hopes of getting close to England's first innings 430 evaporated on Friday morning when they lost five wickets in adding 44 runs to their overnight total.

That meant a deficit of 122 and England again batted positively the second time around to pad their lead although Lyon and Australia's pacemen did enjoy some success late in the day to bowl the hosts out for 289.

Lyon said there was no doom and gloom in the Australian dressing room.

"Tomorrow is a new day of cricket, the sun will come up. We get to start fresh with our batters, get mentally switched on from ball one," he added.

"Records are made to be broken. We are remaining positive.

"We have a world class batting line up, we bat right down to 11 so there is no reason why we can't get these runs, if we play properly, get hungry in our top order, make some big partnerships."

