CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Graham Onions, England's 12th man in the ongoing fourth Ashes test against Australia in County Durham, will miss the final match at The Oval next week because of a broken finger.

The paceman sustained the injury while playing for Durham in a one-day game against Scotland on Sunday, his club said in a news release on Monday.

Onions broke the little finger on his bowling hand while trying to take a return catch.

The fifth test between England and Australia starts on August 21.

(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; editing by Brian Homewood)