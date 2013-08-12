Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Graham Onions, England's 12th man in the ongoing fourth Ashes test against Australia in County Durham, will miss the final match at The Oval next week because of a broken finger.
The paceman sustained the injury while playing for Durham in a one-day game against Scotland on Sunday, his club said in a news release on Monday.
Onions broke the little finger on his bowling hand while trying to take a return catch.
The fifth test between England and Australia starts on August 21.
(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; editing by Brian Homewood)
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.