CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 12 Graham Onions, England's 12th man in the ongoing fourth Ashes test against Australia in County Durham, will miss the final match at The Oval next week because of a broken finger.

The paceman sustained the injury while playing for Durham in a one-day game against Scotland on Sunday, his club said in a news release on Monday.

Onions broke the little finger on his bowling hand while trying to take a return catch.

The fifth test between England and Australia starts on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez; editing by Brian Homewood)