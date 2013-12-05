ADELAIDE Cricket Australia apologised on Thursday after being criticised on social media for a clumsy joke involving England spinner Monty Panesar posted on Twitter during the opening day of the second Ashes test.

A picture of four men wearing turbans posing in a corridor was posted on the governing body's Twitter feed with the caption: "Will the real Monty Panesar please stand up?!"

The post drew a number of negative responses, including from former England captain Michael Vaughan who tweeted: "Awful from @CricketAus".

Cricket Australia deleted the post and said: "We apologise for any offence caused with our previous tweet. That was certainly not the intention. It has been removed."

The gaffe follows the dismissal of a ground announcer during last week's tour match in Alice Springs between England and a Chairman's XI for allegedly introducing Panesar with a mock-Indian accent. The announcer later denied any wrongdoing.

Panesar, whose parents are of Indian heritage, was named in Alastair Cook's team as a second spinner along with Graeme Swann at Adelaide Oval.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)