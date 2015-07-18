LONDON, July 18 Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was in bullish mood after taking the vital wickets of England's Ben Stokes and Alastair Cook on the third day of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Saturday.

Marsh, called into the side in place of Shane Watson, forced Stokes to play on for 87 before dismissing Cook for 96 in almost identical fashion to keep Australia firmly on course for a series-levelling victory.

"It was really nice to contribute to the team today. The boys bowled really well and were able to put England under pressure," Marsh told the BBC.

"We've talked about being patient and setting the right fields and making England make the mistakes, so hopefully we can do that again in the second innings."

Australia ended the day on 108 for no wicket in their second innings, a healthy lead of 362 runs with two days remaining.

"I'm sure we'll bat for a while tomorrow and then give ourselves enough time to take the final 10 wickets," Marsh said.

Cook and Stokes shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 145 to drag England back into the match after Australia completely dominated the first two days.

But the hosts will probably have to bat for five sessions to save the game and stay ahead in the series going into the third test at Edgbaston.

"We didn't get off to the best of starts yesterday but me and Cooky tried to carry on our partnership," Stokes told Sky Sports.

"I try to stay as positive as I can but at the same time treat every ball on its merits," the all-rounder added.

"I wouldn't say there are any demons in the pitch -- if anything it's a bit up and down," Stokes said.

"We're under the pump and tomorrow's a big day for us. We've got to get our heads round the fact that we're going to have to bat 150 overs to save this match." (Editing by Justin Palmer)