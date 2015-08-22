(Adds more quotes)

By Ed Osmond

LONDON, Aug 22 Recalled Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle was happy with his contribution after the tourists moved to the brink of victory over England in the final Ashes test against England at The Oval on Saturday.

Siddle bowled 16 overs, including 10 maidens, and conceded only 14 runs in England's second innings after not making the team for the first four tests of the series.

"I've been carrying a few drinks which has been disappointing, I would have liked my chance, but I didn't bowl as well as I could in the tour matches," Siddle told reporters.

"I've been feeling good. Pressure is key -- that's what I've been able to build for the team. My plan was to get it going across Alastair Cook and it was a good battle."

England, who have already won the series, followed on 332 runs behind and reached 203 for six at the close, still 129 runs short of making Australia bat again.

"The follow-on is always hard, it was a long day today, but Pup (captain Michael Clarke) asked us what we wanted to do and he wanted to have a real go at winning this test match," the 30-year-old Siddle said.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, unbeaten on 33 at the close, admitted his team were in a disappointing position after sealing the Ashes by winning the last test in Nottingham by an innings and 78 runs.

"This test has had a different feel to it," Buttler said.

"Maybe we got caught up in looking to win the series 4-1 rather than focusing on what we have done well to get the end results," he added.

"It's disappointing but we have won the Ashes and no one can take that away from us, no matter how badly we played in this game.

"We're up against it but you've just got to keep fighting and hang in there," Buttler said before praising the example of England captain Cook who batted more than five hours for his 85.

"The captain showed that for most of the day," Buttler said.

"It's a shame he didn't get through until the end. We've had a fantastic series (but) there's been some strange cricket, some bad days and they really cost you at this level." (Editing by Ken Ferris)