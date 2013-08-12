(Updates after resumption)

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 12 Play resumed following a 70-minute rain stoppage after lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Monday.

Australia, chasing 299 to win, are 11 for no loss.

Scores: England 238 (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42) & 330 (I.Bell 113, R.Harris 7-117), Australia 270 (C.Rogers 110, S.Watson 68, S.Broad 5-71) & 11-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)