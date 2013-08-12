Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
(Updates after resumption)
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Aug 12 Play resumed following a 70-minute rain stoppage after lunch on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Monday.
Australia, chasing 299 to win, are 11 for no loss.
Scores: England 238 (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42) & 330 (I.Bell 113, R.Harris 7-117), Australia 270 (C.Rogers 110, S.Watson 68, S.Broad 5-71) & 11-0 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek
March 31 The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.