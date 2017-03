LONDON Aug 22 Play began on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes test between England and Australia 3-1/2 hours late after heavy rain at the Oval on Thursday.

Australia resumed on 307 for four with Steve Smith on 66 and Peter Siddle on 18.

Shane Watson made 176 on Wednesday to give Australia an excellent start in their bid for a consolation victory with England 3-0 up in the series.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)