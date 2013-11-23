BRISBANE Nov 23 Played has restarted at the Gabba after a 15-minute rain delay on the third morning of the opening Ashes test on Saturday with Australia 94 for two in the second innings holding a lead of 253 over England.

Australia resumed on 65 without loss but Chris Rogers (16) and Shane Watson (6) were dismissed to leave captain Michael Clarke (15 not out) at the crease with David Warner, who had just reached his half century when the rain started falling.

The hosts will be looking to bat through the day as they target a first test victory in their last nine matches but more rain delays can be expected with a big bank of dark cloud approaching the ground. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)