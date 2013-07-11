Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
The records set by Australia's Ashton Agar and Phil Hughes against England during the first Ashes test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.
* Agar and Hughes' partnership of 163 is the highest for a 10th wicket in tests. It was previously 151, jointly held by New Zealand's Brian Hastings and Richard Collinge (1973) and Mushtaq Ahmed and Azhar Mahmood of Pakistan (1998).
* Agar's 98 is the highest score by a test number 11 - beating West Indian Tino Best's 95 made against England last year. The previous best by an Australian number 11 was 61 by Glenn McGrath against New Zealand in 2004.
* Agar is the first debutant number 11 to score a test half-century, the previous highest score was Australian Warwick Armstrong's 45 in 1902.
* It was only the third time in test history the 10th-wicket pair have doubled their team's total. Australia were 117-9 and then 280 all out.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)
Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
MANAMA Lewis Hamilton is keeping his fingers crossed that he and Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel can have a proper battle in Bahrain on Sunday after last year's race did neither of them any favours.