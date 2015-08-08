Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
NOTTINGHAM, England England beat Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the fourth test at Trent Bridge on Saturday to regain the Ashes.
England lead the series 3-1 with one match to play.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.