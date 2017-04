ADELAIDE Dec 9 Australia beat England by 218 runs in the second Ashes test on the fifth day at Adelaide Oval on Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: England 312 (J. Root 87, M. Prior 69, K. Pietersen 53) & 172 (I. Bell 72 not out, M. Carberry 60, M. Johnson 7-40) v Australia 132-3 dec (D. Warner 83 not out) & 570-9 dec (M. Clarke 148, B. Haddin 118, C. Rogers 72, R. Harris 55, G. Bailey 53, S. Watson 51; C. Broad 3-98) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)