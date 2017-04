(Refiles after Australia and Watson scores amended)

MELBOURNE Dec 29 Australia beat England by eight wickets before tea on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Scores: Australia 231-2 (Rogers 116, Watson 83 not out) & 204 (B. Haddin 65, C. Rogers 61, J. Anderson 4-67, S. Broad 3-45) v England 179 (A. Cook 51, N. Lyon 5-50, M. Johnson 3-25) & 255 (K. Pietersen 71, M. Johnson 5-63)