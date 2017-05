BIRMINGHAM, July 31 England beat Australia by eight wickets to win the third test at Edgbaston on Friday and take a 2-1 lead in the Ashes series.

Set 121 to win after England bowled the tourists out for 265 in their second innings on the third morning, Ian Bell guided the hosts home with an unbeaten half-century.

The fourth test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Aug. 6. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)