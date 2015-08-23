Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON Aug 23 Australia beat England by an innings and 46 runs in the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday.
England won the series 3-2. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.