Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
CARDIFF, July 11 England beat Australia by 169 runs to win the first Ashes test at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.
Australia, set a target of 412, were dismissed for 242 in their second innings on the fourth day. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.