CARDIFF, July 9 England have the edge after two days of the first Ashes test and Australia cannot afford to concede a big first innings lead after losing five wickets on Thursday, opener Chris Rogers said.

Rogers hit 95 as Australia, replying to England's 430 all out, ended the second day on 264 for five with the late wicket of Adam Voges leaving the hosts hopeful of turning the screw on Friday.

"England are probably in a happier position at the moment. I think the wicket is going to possibly deteriorate so it could be hard work for us, possibly at the back end," Rogers told a news conference.

"We can't really concede a big deficit otherwise it's going to be a big uphill battle for us. We have to get close and get to a position where we can put England under pressure in the third innings."

As well as Rogers, Steve Smith (33), Michael Clarke (38) and Voges (31) all got decent starts before falling to attacking shots, the latter perishing within sight of the end of the day's play.

"For a lot of us to get out the way we did, it's going to hurt, particularly when there was an opportunity to really make it count today," Rogers added.

"The fact that I got a 90 and there were three 30s and a few of the ways we got out, that'll hurt us and we think were better than that.

"But if you are positive and going at it some times you are going to get out these ways."

Rogers, 37, has scored half-centuries in his last seven test innings but has failed on each occasion to go on and reach three figures.

But he shrugged off his disappointment at being caught behind when in sight of a ton.

"As an opener it is so important to be consistent, if you are then you are doing a job for the team so I can be quite proud of that."

Moeen Ali, who backed up a fine 77 in helping propel the hosts to 430 with the wickets of dangermen Smith and Clarke, said England had the definite edge.

"I think we are ahead. That last wicket put us into the pole position a bit more. With the new ball around the corner it's important we get a couple of quick wickets (on Friday)." (editing by Alan Baldwin)