LONDON, July 20 Australia opening batsman Chris Rogers is getting better after being forced to retire during the second innings of the Lord's Ashes test on Sunday, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

Rogers, on 49 not out, signalled to the dressing-room that he was feeling unwell and was led off the field looking groggy on Sunday.

"Chris's condition is certainly improving. He has had scans and seen a specialist since yesterday to help determine the cause of his dizziness," Australia team doctor Peter Brukner said in a CA statement.

Rogers was struck on the helmet by England fast bowler James Anderson on the second day of the match but recovered to score 173 in the first innings.

"The initial scans have cleared him of any serious damage and we await the results of further tests," Brukner said.

"It appears the most likely diagnosis is a delayed ear problem related to being struck on day two of the test match. We are confident that this is something we can manage in the lead up to the third test at Edgbaston."

Rogers missed two tests in West Indies last month after being struck on the head.

"As a precaution he'll be reviewed by the specialist in London again on Wednesday morning before re-joining the touring party," Brukner said.

"Chris was not scheduled to play in the tour match against Derbyshire, so he has time to continue resting ahead of the test match."

The third test starts at Edgbaston on July 29. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)