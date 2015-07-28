LONDON, July 28 Australia's Chris Rogers feared his career might be over after a dizzy spell forced him to retire during his second innings in the Lord's Ashes test last week, he said on Tuesday.

Rogers, on 49 not out, signalled to the dress-room that he was suffering and was led off the field looking groggy.

"It was a really weird sensation," Rogers told reporters.

"It just looked like (the pavilion) was going from left to right, and almost like my eyes were jumping. That's why I went off."

Rogers, 37, had been struck on the helmet by James Anderson before making 173 in the first innings at Lord's and he missed two recent tests in the West Indies after being hit in the nets.

"Speaking to the specialists, they said it was a completely different injury, so that helped," Rogers said.

"If it was concussion, I would have thought that maybe that was it (for my career)," he added.

Rogers is fit to play in the third test starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday in which he will bid to continue a prolific run of form that has brought him 327 runs in the series. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)