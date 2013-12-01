Dec 1 Australia batsman Chris Rogers is aware he does not have the luxury of too many failures at the top of the order and is hopeful of returning among runs in this week's second test in Adelaide.

Opener Rogers, 31, averages 31 in his seven tests for Australia and scored one and 16 during Australia's massive 381-run triumph in the first test at the Gabba last month.

With Phil Hughes scoring a double-century and a century in recent domestic games, Adelaide might be Rogers' last chance to walk out to open the innings with fellow left-hander David Warner in the five-match Ashes series.

"I didn't contribute in the first game as much as I'd like to, so it would be nice to get some runs in this game, for sure," Rogers told reporters in Adelaide on Sunday.

"You always feel pressure but you have just got to enjoy it as well.

"I want to be here the whole series and score runs. That is my job, so I probably can't afford too many failures."

Left-hander Hughes, 25, has played 26 tests for Australia, the last against England at Lord's during this year's first Ashes series.

While most Australian cricketers spent time enjoying the morale-boosting win in Brisbane, Rogers took to the nets to make some necessary adjustments to his batting for the second test starting on Thursday.

"I have probably hit the ball a bit better," Rogers said. "But I was able to do some good work this week and iron out a few flaws. Hopefully I can contribute this week." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)