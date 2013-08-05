England's captain Alastair Cook poses with fans after the third Ashes cricket test match against Australia finished in a draw and England retained the Ashes, at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MANCHESTER, England Scoreboard after the rain-hit fifth and final day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Monday.

Match drawn after play abandoned due to rain

Australia first innings 527 for seven declared

second innings 172-7 declared

England first innings 368 all out

second innings

A.Cook lbw b Harris 0

J.Root not out 13

J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 11

K.Pietersen c Haddin b Siddle 8

I. Bell not out 4

Extras (w1) 1

Total (3 wickets; 20.3 overs) 37

Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-15 3-27

Bowling: Harris 7-3-13-2, Starc 4-2-6-0 (1w), Watson 2-2-0-0, Lyon 3-0-8-0, Siddle 3.3-0-8-1, Clarke 1-0-2-0

Australia won the toss

England lead the five-match series 2-0 and retain the Ashes

(Editing by Mark Meadows)