CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Scoreboard at the close of play after the first day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Friday:
England first innings
A.Cook lbw b Bird 51
J.Root c Haddin b Watson 16
J.Trott c Khawaja b Lyon 49
K.Pietersen c Haddin b Lyon 26
I.Bell c Harris b Lyon 6
J.Bairstow lbw b Lyon 14
M.Prior lbw b Siddle 17
T.Bresnan not out 12
S.Broad c Warner b Harris 3
G.Swann c Lyon b Harris 13
J.Anderson not out 16
Extras (nb6, w3, lb1, b5) 15
Total (for 9 wickets) 238
Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-107, 3-149, 4-153, 5-155, 6-189, 7-193, 8-197, 9-214
Bowling: R.Harris 19-3-70-2, J.Bird 21-8-58-1, S.Watson 13-6 21-1, P.Siddle 17-5-41-1, N.Lyon 20-7-42-4
England lead the five-match series 2-0
