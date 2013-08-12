Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
CHESTER-LE-STREET, England Final scoreboard at the end of the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test between England and Australia in County Durham on Monday:
England won by 74 runs and lead five-match series 3-0.
England first innings 238 (A.Cook 51, N.Lyon 4-42)
Second innings
A.Cook c Haddin b Harris 22
J.Root b Harris 2
J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 23
K.Pietersen c Rogers b Lyon 44
I.Bell b Harris 113
J.Bairstow c Haddin b Lyon 28
T.Bresnan c & b Harris 45
M.Prior b Harris 0
S.Broad c Smith b Harris 13
G.Swann not out 30
J.Anderson c Haddin b Lyon 0
Extras (lb-5, w-1, b-4) 10
Total (all out) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-42 3-49 4-155 5-221 6-251, 7-251, 8-275 9-317
Bowling: Harris 28-2-117-7, Bird 20.3-6-67-0, Watson 6.3-1-22-0, Siddle 17-4-59-0 (w-1), Lyon 22.1-3-55-3, Smith 1-0-1-0
Australia first innings 270 (C.Rogers 110, S.Watson 68, S.Broad 5-71)
Second innings
C.Rogers c Trott b Swann 49
D.Warner c Prior b Bresnan 71
U.Khawaja lbw b Swann 21
M.Clarke b Broad 21
S.Smith b Broad 2
S.Watson lbw b Bresnan 2
B.Haddin lbw b Broad 4
P.Siddle c Anderson b Broad 23
R.Harris lbw b Broad 11
N.Lyon b Broad 8
J.Bird not out 1
Extras (b-6, lb-5) 11
Total (all out) 224
Fall of wickets: 1-109 2-147 3-168 4-174 5-175 6-179 7-181 8-199 9-211
Bowling: Anderson 16-1-73-0, Broad 18.3-3-50-6, Bresnan 13-2-36-2, Swann 18-6-53-2, Root 3-2-1-0
Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.