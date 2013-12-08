(Updates at close)
ADELAIDE, Dec 8 Scoreboard at stumps on the
fourth day of the second Ashes test between Australia and
England at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings 570-9 declared
England first innings 172
Australia second innings (overnight 132-3)
C. Rogers c Prior b Anderson 2
D. Warner not out 83
S. Watson c Carberry b Anderson 0
M. Clarke b Panesar 22
S. Smith not out 23
Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2
Total (three wickets dec, 39 overs) 132
Did not bat: G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R.
Harris, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-4 3-65
Bowling: Anderson 7-1-19-2, Broad 6-0-19-0, Swann 9-3-31-0
Stokes 7-3-20-0, Panesar 10-0-41-1
England second innings
A. Cook c Harris b Johnson 1
M. Carberry c Lyon b Siddle 14
J. Root c Haddin b Lyon 87
K. Pietersen b Siddle 53
I. Bell c Johnson b Smith 6
B. Stokes c Clarke b Harris 28
M. Prior not out 31
S. Broad not out 22
Extras (b-1 w-3 nb-1) 5
Total (six wickets, 90 overs) 247
Still to bat: Swann, Anderson, Panesar
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-20 3-131 4-143 5-171 6-210
Bowling: Harris 17-3-45-1 (1-nb, 2-w), Johnson 21-8-53-1
(1-w), Siddle 13-4-21-2, Lyon 26-7-78-1, Watson 6-3-6-0, Smith
7-0-43-1.
