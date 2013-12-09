ADELAIDE, Dec 9 Scoreboard after Australia beat
England by 218 runs to win the second Ashes test at Adelaide
Oval on the fifth day on Monday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings 570-9 declared
England first innings 172
Australia second innings 132-3 declared
England second innings
A. Cook c Harris b Johnson 1
M. Carberry c Lyon b Siddle 14
J. Root c Haddin b Lyon 87
K. Pietersen b Siddle 53
I. Bell c Johnson b Smith 6
B. Stokes c Clarke b Harris 28
M. Prior c Harris b Siddle 69
S. Broad c Lyon b Siddle 29
G. Swann c Clarke b Harris 6
J. Anderson not out 13
M. Panesar c Rogers b Harris 0
Extras (b-1 w-4 nb-1) 6
Total (all out, 101.4 overs) 312
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-20 3-131 4-143 5-171 6-210 7-255
8-293 9-301
Bowling: Harris 19.4-3-54-3 (1-nb, 2-w), Johnson 24-8-73-1
(2-w), Siddle 19-4-57-4, Lyon 26-7-78-1, Watson 6-3-6-0, Smith
7-0-43-1.
