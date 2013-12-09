ADELAIDE, Dec 9 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by 218 runs to win the second Ashes test at Adelaide Oval on the fifth day on Monday. Australia won the toss and elected to bat Australia first innings 570-9 declared England first innings 172 Australia second innings 132-3 declared England second innings A. Cook c Harris b Johnson 1 M. Carberry c Lyon b Siddle 14 J. Root c Haddin b Lyon 87 K. Pietersen b Siddle 53 I. Bell c Johnson b Smith 6 B. Stokes c Clarke b Harris 28 M. Prior c Harris b Siddle 69 S. Broad c Lyon b Siddle 29 G. Swann c Clarke b Harris 6 J. Anderson not out 13 M. Panesar c Rogers b Harris 0 Extras (b-1 w-4 nb-1) 6 Total (all out, 101.4 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-20 3-131 4-143 5-171 6-210 7-255 8-293 9-301 Bowling: Harris 19.4-3-54-3 (1-nb, 2-w), Johnson 24-8-73-1 (2-w), Siddle 19-4-57-4, Lyon 26-7-78-1, Watson 6-3-6-0, Smith 7-0-43-1. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)