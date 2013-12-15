PERTH, Dec 15 Scoreboard at close on the third
day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at the
WACA on Sunday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 385
England first innings (overnight 180-4)
A. Cook c Warner b Lyon 72
M. Carberry b Harris 43
J. Root c Haddin b Watson 4
K. Pietersen c Johnson b Siddle 19
I. Bell lbw b Harris 15
B. Stokes c Haddin b Johnson 18
M. Prior c Haddin b Siddle 8
T. Bresnan c Haddin b Harris 21
S. Broad lbw b Johnson 5
G. Swann not out 19
J. Anderson c Bailey b Siddle 2
Extras (b-11, lb-7, w-5, nb-2) 25
Total (all out, 88 overs) 251
Fall of wickets: 1-85 2-90 3-136 4-146 5-190 6-198 7-207
8-229 9-233
Bowling: Harris 22-10-48-3 (nb-1), Johnson 22-7-62-2 (nb-1),
Watson 12-3-48-1, Siddle 16-5-36-3 (w-5), Lyon 16-6-39-1.
Australia second innings
C. Rogers c Carberry b Bresnan 54
D. Warner c Stokes b Swann 112
S. Watson not out 29
M. Clarke c Stokes 23
S. Smith not out 5
Extras (b-8, lb-4) 12
Total (for three wickets, 70 overs) 235
Still to bat: G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle,
R. Harris, N. Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-157 2-183 3-223
Bowling (to date): Anderson 13-5-38-0, Bresnan 12-3-49-1,
Stokes 14-1-65-1, Swann 23-7-51-1, Root 8-1-20-0.
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.
