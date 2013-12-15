PERTH, Dec 15 Scoreboard at close on the third day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at the WACA on Sunday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 385 England first innings (overnight 180-4) A. Cook c Warner b Lyon 72 M. Carberry b Harris 43 J. Root c Haddin b Watson 4 K. Pietersen c Johnson b Siddle 19 I. Bell lbw b Harris 15 B. Stokes c Haddin b Johnson 18 M. Prior c Haddin b Siddle 8 T. Bresnan c Haddin b Harris 21 S. Broad lbw b Johnson 5 G. Swann not out 19 J. Anderson c Bailey b Siddle 2 Extras (b-11, lb-7, w-5, nb-2) 25 Total (all out, 88 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-85 2-90 3-136 4-146 5-190 6-198 7-207 8-229 9-233 Bowling: Harris 22-10-48-3 (nb-1), Johnson 22-7-62-2 (nb-1), Watson 12-3-48-1, Siddle 16-5-36-3 (w-5), Lyon 16-6-39-1. Australia second innings C. Rogers c Carberry b Bresnan 54 D. Warner c Stokes b Swann 112 S. Watson not out 29 M. Clarke c Stokes 23 S. Smith not out 5 Extras (b-8, lb-4) 12 Total (for three wickets, 70 overs) 235 Still to bat: G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-157 2-183 3-223 Bowling (to date): Anderson 13-5-38-0, Bresnan 12-3-49-1, Stokes 14-1-65-1, Swann 23-7-51-1, Root 8-1-20-0. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)