PERTH, Dec 16 Scoreboard at close on the fourth day of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at the WACA on Monday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 385 England first innings 251 Australia second innings (overnight 235-3) C. Rogers c Carberry b Bresnan 54 D. Warner c Stokes b Swann 112 S. Watson run out 103 M. Clarke b Stokes 23 S. Smith c sub b Stokes 15 G. Bailey not out 39 B. Haddin c Swann b Bresnan 5 M. Johnson not out 0 Extras (b-8, lb-5, w-5) 18 Total (for six wickets dec, 87 overs) 369 Did not bat: P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-157 2-183 3-223 4-301 5-331 6-340 Bowling: Anderson 19-5-105-0 (w-1), Bresnan 14-3-53-2, Stokes 18-1-82-2, Swann 27-8-92-1, Root 9-1-24-0 England second innings A. Cook b Harris 0 M. Carberry lbw b Watson 31 J. Root c Haddin b Johnson 19 K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 45 I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 60 B. Stokes not out 72 M. Prior not out 7 Extras (b-1, lb-11, w-5) 17 Total (for five wickets, 67 overs) 251 Still to bat: S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson, T. Bresnan Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-62 3-76 4-121 5-220 Bowling (to date): Harris 10-1-51-1, Johnson 15-3-52-1 (w-1), Lyon 15-2-49-1, Siddle 18-6-56-1, Watson 9-1-31-1 Australia lead the five-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)