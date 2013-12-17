PERTH, Dec 17 Scoreboard after Australia beat England by 150 runs on the fifth day of the third Ashes test at the WACA on Tuesday. Australia won the toss and chose to bat Australia first innings 385 England first innings 251 Australia second innings 369-6 declared England second innings (overnight 251-5) A. Cook b Harris 0 M. Carberry lbw b Watson 31 J. Root c Haddin b Johnson 19 K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 45 I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 60 B. Stokes c Haddin b Lyon 120 M. Prior c Haddin b Johnson 26 T. Bresnan c Rogers b Johnson 12 G. Swann c Smith b Lyon 4 S. Broad not out 2 J. Anderson c Bailey b Johnson 2 Extras (b-13, lb-13, w-6) 32 Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-62 3-76 4-121 5-220 6-296 7-336 8-347 9-349 Bowling: Harris 19-2-73-1, Johnson 25.2-6-78-4 (w-1), Lyon 22-5-70-3 (w-1), Siddle 26-11-67-1, Watson 11-1-39-1 Australia lead the five-match series 3-0. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Peter Rutherford)