PERTH, Dec 17 Scoreboard after Australia beat
England by 150 runs on the fifth day of the third Ashes test at
the WACA on Tuesday.
Australia won the toss and chose to bat
Australia first innings 385
England first innings 251
Australia second innings 369-6 declared
England second innings (overnight 251-5)
A. Cook b Harris 0
M. Carberry lbw b Watson 31
J. Root c Haddin b Johnson 19
K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 45
I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 60
B. Stokes c Haddin b Lyon 120
M. Prior c Haddin b Johnson 26
T. Bresnan c Rogers b Johnson 12
G. Swann c Smith b Lyon 4
S. Broad not out 2
J. Anderson c Bailey b Johnson 2
Extras (b-13, lb-13, w-6) 32
Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 353
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-62 3-76 4-121 5-220 6-296 7-336 8-347
9-349
Bowling: Harris 19-2-73-1, Johnson 25.2-6-78-4 (w-1), Lyon
22-5-70-3 (w-1), Siddle 26-11-67-1, Watson 11-1-39-1
Australia lead the five-match series 3-0.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Peter Rutherford)