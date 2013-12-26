MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Scoreboard at the close of the opening day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. - - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl - - England first innings A. Cook c Clarke b Siddle 27 M. Carberry b Watson 38 J. Root c Haddin b Harris 24 K. Pietersen not out 67 I. Bell c Haddin b Harris 27 B. Stokes c Watson b Johnson 14 J. Bairstow b Johnson 10 T. Bresnan not out 1 Extras (b-10, lb-6, w-1, nb-1) 18 Total (six wickets; 89 overs) 226 Fall of wicket: 1-48 2-96 3-106 4-173 5-202 6-216 Still to bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Monty Panesar Bowling to date: Harris 20-8-32-2, Johnson 20-2-59-2(w-1), Siddle 22-7-48-1 (1-nb), Lyon 20.2-3-60-0, Watson 6.4-2-11-1 - - Australia team: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon - - Australia lead the five-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)