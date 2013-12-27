MELBOURNE, Dec 27 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia won the toss and chose to bowl England first innings (overnight 226-6) A. Cook c Clarke b Siddle 27 M. Carberry b Watson 38 J. Root c Haddin b Harris 24 K. Pietersen b Johnson 71 I. Bell c Haddin b Harris 27 B. Stokes c Watson b Johnson 14 J. Bairstow b Johnson 10 T. Bresnan c Bailey b Johnson 1 S. Broad lbw Johnson 11 J. Anderson not out 11 M. Panesar b Lyon 2 Extras (b-10, lb-7, w-1, nb-1) 19 Total (all out; 100 overs) 255 Fall of wicket: 1-48 2-96 3-106 4-173 5-202 6-216 7-230 8-231 9-242 Bowling: Harris 24-8-47-2, Johnson 24-4-63-5 (w-1), Siddle 23-7-50-1 (1-nb), Lyon 22.2-3-67-1, Watson 6.4-2-11-1 - - Australia first innings: C. Rogers c Pietersen b Bresnan 61 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 9 S. Watson c Bairstow b Stokes 10 M. Clarke b Anderson 10 S. Smith c Bell b Broad 19 G. Bailey c Bairstow b Anderson 0 B. Haddin not out 43 M. Johnson c Anderson b Bresnan 2 R. Harris c Root b Broad 6 P. Siddle c Bresnan b Broad 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for nine wickets; 73.3 overs) 164 Still to bat: N. Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-36 3-62 4-110 5-122 6-122 7-151 8-162 9-164 Bowling (to date): Anderson 16-4-50-3, Broad 16.3-5-30-3, Stokes 14-4-38-1, Bresnan 18-6-24-2, Panesar 9-2-18-0. - - Australia lead the five-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)