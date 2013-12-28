MELBOURNE, Dec 28 Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. - - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl - - England first innings 255 - - Australia first innings (overnight 164-9) C. Rogers c Pietersen b Bresnan 61 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 9 S. Watson c Bairstow b Stokes 10 M. Clarke b Anderson 10 S. Smith c Bell b Broad 19 G. Bailey c Bairstow b Anderson 0 B. Haddin c Bairstow b Anderson 65 M. Johnson c Anderson b Bresnan 2 R. Harris c Root b Broad 6 P. Siddle c Bresnan b Broad 0 N. Lyon not out 18 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (all out; 82.2 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-36 3-62 4-110 5-122 6-122 7-151 8-162 9-164 Bowling: Anderson 20.2-4-67-4, Broad 20-6-45-3, Stokes 15-4-46-1, Bresnan 18-6-24-2, Panesar 9-2-18-0. - - England second innings A. Cook lbw Johnson 51 M. Carberry lbw Siddle 12 J. Root run out 15 K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 49 I. Bell c Johnson b Lyon 0 B. Stokes c Smith b Lyon 19 J. Bairstow c Haddin b Johnson 21 S. Broad c Clarke b Lyon 0 T. Bresnan b Lyon 0 J. Anderson not out 1 M. Panesar lbw Johnson 0 Extras (b-5, lb-6) 11 Total (all out, 61 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-86 3-86 4-87 5-131 6-173 7-174 8-174 9-179 Bowling: R. Harris 10-1-34-0, M. Johnson 15-5-25-3, N. Lyon 17-3-50-5, P. Siddle 15-6-46-1, S. Watson 4-2-13-0 - - Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 18 D. Warner not out 12 Extras 0 Total (without loss; eight overs) 30 Still to bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling (to date): Anderson 3-1-5-0, Broad 3-0-16-0, Panesar 1-0-4-0, Stokes 1-0-5-0. - - Australia lead the five-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom/Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)