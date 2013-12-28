Cricket-Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON, April 7 Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
MELBOURNE, Dec 28 Scoreboard at close of play on the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. - - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl - - England first innings 255 - - Australia first innings (overnight 164-9) C. Rogers c Pietersen b Bresnan 61 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 9 S. Watson c Bairstow b Stokes 10 M. Clarke b Anderson 10 S. Smith c Bell b Broad 19 G. Bailey c Bairstow b Anderson 0 B. Haddin c Bairstow b Anderson 65 M. Johnson c Anderson b Bresnan 2 R. Harris c Root b Broad 6 P. Siddle c Bresnan b Broad 0 N. Lyon not out 18 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (all out; 82.2 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-36 3-62 4-110 5-122 6-122 7-151 8-162 9-164 Bowling: Anderson 20.2-4-67-4, Broad 20-6-45-3, Stokes 15-4-46-1, Bresnan 18-6-24-2, Panesar 9-2-18-0. - - England second innings A. Cook lbw Johnson 51 M. Carberry lbw Siddle 12 J. Root run out 15 K. Pietersen c Harris b Lyon 49 I. Bell c Johnson b Lyon 0 B. Stokes c Smith b Lyon 19 J. Bairstow c Haddin b Johnson 21 S. Broad c Clarke b Lyon 0 T. Bresnan b Lyon 0 J. Anderson not out 1 M. Panesar lbw Johnson 0 Extras (b-5, lb-6) 11 Total (all out, 61 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-86 3-86 4-87 5-131 6-173 7-174 8-174 9-179 Bowling: R. Harris 10-1-34-0, M. Johnson 15-5-25-3, N. Lyon 17-3-50-5, P. Siddle 15-6-46-1, S. Watson 4-2-13-0 - - Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 18 D. Warner not out 12 Extras 0 Total (without loss; eight overs) 30 Still to bat: S. Watson, M. Clarke, S. Smith, G. Bailey, B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon. Bowling (to date): Anderson 3-1-5-0, Broad 3-0-16-0, Panesar 1-0-4-0, Stokes 1-0-5-0. - - Australia lead the five-match series 3-0 (Compiled by Ian Ransom/Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MUMBAI, April 7 Imran Tahir needed less than 12 deliveries to highlight the folly of his rejection at the Indian Premier League auction in February when the leg-spinner set up Pune's thrilling victory in their IPL opener against Mumbai on Thursday.