SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at close of play on the second day of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. - - England won the toss and chose to bowl - - Australia first innings 326 England first innings (overnight 8-1) A. Cook lbw Harris 7 M. Carberry c Lyon b Johnson 0 J. Anderson c Clarke b Johnson 7 I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 2 K. Pietersen c Watson b Harris 3 G. Ballance c Haddin b Lyon 18 B. Stokes b Siddle 47 J. Bairstow c Bailey b Siddle 18 S. Borthwick c Smith b Harris 1 S. Broad not out 30 B. Rankin b Johnson 13 Extras: (lb-1, w-5, nb-3) 9 Total (all out, 58.5 overs) 155 Fall of wicket: 1-6 2-8 3-14 4-17 5-23 6-62 7-111 8-112 9-125 Bowling: Harris 14-5-36-3, Johnson 13.5-3-33-3 (nb-3, w-5), Siddle 13-4-23-3, Watson 3-1-5-0, Lyon 15-3-57-1 - - Australia second innings C. Rogers not out 73 D. Warner lbw Anderson 16 S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9 M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6 S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7 G. Bailey not out 20 Extras (lb-9) 9 Total (for four wickets, 30 overs) 140 Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91 Still to bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris, N. Lyon Bowling: Anderson 10-4-36-2, Broad 7-1-26-1, Rankin 6-0-25-0, Stokes 5-0-36-1, Borthwick 2-0-8-0. - - Australia lead the five-match series 4-0 - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)