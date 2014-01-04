SYDNEY, Jan 4 Scoreboard at close of play on the
second day of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England
at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
- -
England won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
Australia first innings 326
England first innings (overnight 8-1)
A. Cook lbw Harris 7
M. Carberry c Lyon b Johnson 0
J. Anderson c Clarke b Johnson 7
I. Bell c Haddin b Siddle 2
K. Pietersen c Watson b Harris 3
G. Ballance c Haddin b Lyon 18
B. Stokes b Siddle 47
J. Bairstow c Bailey b Siddle 18
S. Borthwick c Smith b Harris 1
S. Broad not out 30
B. Rankin b Johnson 13
Extras: (lb-1, w-5, nb-3) 9
Total (all out, 58.5 overs) 155
Fall of wicket: 1-6 2-8 3-14 4-17 5-23 6-62 7-111 8-112
9-125
Bowling: Harris 14-5-36-3, Johnson 13.5-3-33-3 (nb-3, w-5),
Siddle 13-4-23-3, Watson 3-1-5-0, Lyon 15-3-57-1
- -
Australia second innings
C. Rogers not out 73
D. Warner lbw Anderson 16
S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9
M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6
S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7
G. Bailey not out 20
Extras (lb-9) 9
Total (for four wickets, 30 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91
Still to bat: B. Haddin, M. Johnson, P. Siddle, R. Harris,
N. Lyon
Bowling: Anderson 10-4-36-2, Broad 7-1-26-1, Rankin
6-0-25-0, Stokes 5-0-36-1, Borthwick 2-0-8-0.
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 4-0
- -
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)