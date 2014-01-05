SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at tea on the third day
of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the
Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
- -
England won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
Australia first innings 326
England first innings 155
- -
Australia second innings (overnight 140-4)
C. Rogers c & b Borthwick 119
D. Warner lbw Anderson 16
S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9
M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6
S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7
G. Bailey c Borthwick b Broad 46
B. Haddin b Borthwick 28
M. Johnson b Stokes 4
R. Harris c Carberry b Borthwick 13
P. Siddle c Bairstow b Rankin 4
N. Lyon not out 6
Extras (lb-14, w-2, nb-2) 18
Total (all out, 61.3 overs) 276
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91 5-200 6-239 7-244 8-255
9-266
Bowling: Anderson 15-6-46-2, Broad 14-1-57-2 (nb-2, w-1),
Rankin 12.3-0-47-1, Stokes 10-0-62-2 (w-1), Borthwick 6-0-33-3,
Pietersen 4-1-17-0
- -
England second innings
A. Cook c Haddin b Johnson 7
M. Carberry not out 43
I. Bell c Warner b Harris 16
K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 6
G. Ballance not out 7
Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1) 8
Total (for three wickets, 21 overs) 87
Fall of wicket: 1-7 2-37 3-57
Still to bat: B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Borthwick, S.
Broad, J. Anderson, B. Rankin
Bowling: Harris 8-4-13-2, Johnson 5-1-30-1 (nb-1), Siddle
4-1-24-0, Lyon 4-0-13-0
- -
Australia lead the five-match series 4-0
- -
