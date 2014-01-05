SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the fifth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. - - England won the toss and chose to bowl - - Australia first innings 326 England first innings 155 - - Australia second innings (overnight 140-4) C. Rogers c & b Borthwick 119 D. Warner lbw Anderson 16 S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9 M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6 S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7 G. Bailey c Borthwick b Broad 46 B. Haddin b Borthwick 28 M. Johnson b Stokes 4 R. Harris c Carberry b Borthwick 13 P. Siddle c Bairstow b Rankin 4 N. Lyon not out 6 Extras (lb-14, w-2, nb-2) 18 Total (all out, 61.3 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91 5-200 6-239 7-244 8-255 9-266 Bowling: Anderson 15-6-46-2, Broad 14-1-57-2 (nb-2, w-1), Rankin 12.3-0-47-1, Stokes 10-0-62-2 (w-1), Borthwick 6-0-33-3, Pietersen 4-1-17-0 - - England second innings A. Cook c Haddin b Johnson 7 M. Carberry not out 43 I. Bell c Warner b Harris 16 K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 6 G. Ballance not out 7 Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1) 8 Total (for three wickets, 21 overs) 87 Fall of wicket: 1-7 2-37 3-57 Still to bat: B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Borthwick, S. Broad, J. Anderson, B. Rankin Bowling: Harris 8-4-13-2, Johnson 5-1-30-1 (nb-1), Siddle 4-1-24-0, Lyon 4-0-13-0 - - Australia lead the five-match series 4-0 - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)