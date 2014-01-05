SYDNEY, Jan 5 Scoreboard after Australia beat
England by 281 runs on the third day of the fifth Ashes test at
the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
- -
England won the toss and chose to bowl
- -
Australia first innings 326
England first innings 155
- -
Australia second innings (overnight 140-4)
C. Rogers c & b Borthwick 119
D. Warner lbw Anderson 16
S. Watson c Bairstow b Anderson 9
M. Clarke c Bairstow b Broad 6
S. Smith c Cook b Stokes 7
G. Bailey c Borthwick b Broad 46
B. Haddin b Borthwick 28
M. Johnson b Stokes 4
R. Harris c Carberry b Borthwick 13
P. Siddle c Bairstow b Rankin 4
N. Lyon not out 6
Extras (lb-14, w-2, nb-2) 18
Total (all out, 61.3 overs) 276
Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-47 3-72 4-91 5-200 6-239 7-244 8-255
9-266
Bowling: Anderson 15-6-46-2, Broad 14-1-57-2 (nb-2, w-1),
Rankin 12.3-0-47-1, Stokes 10-0-62-2 (w-1), Borthwick 6-0-33-3,
Pietersen 4-1-17-0
- -
England second innings
A. Cook c Haddin b Johnson 7
M. Carberry c Haddin b Johnson 43
I. Bell c Warner b Harris 16
K. Pietersen c Bailey b Harris 6
G. Ballance lbw Johnson 7
B. Stokes b Harris 32
J. Bairstow c Bailey b Lyon 0
S. Borthwick c Clarke b Lyon 4
S. Broad b Harris 42
J. Anderson not out 1
B. Rankin c Clarke b Harris 0
Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-1) 8
Total (all out, 31.4 overs) 166
Fall of wicket: 1-7 2-37 3-57 4-87 5-90 6-91 7-95 8-139
9-166
Bowling: Harris 9.4-4-25-5, Johnson 9-1-40-3 (nb-1), Siddle
4-1-24-0, Lyon 9-0-70-2
- -
Australia win the five-match series 5-0
- -
