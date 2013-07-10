July 10 Scoreboard on the first day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Wednesday. England first innings A.Cook c Haddin b Pattinson 13 J.Root b Siddle 30 J.Trott b Siddle 48 K.Pietersen c Clarke b Siddle 14 I.Bell c Watson b Siddle 25 J.Bairstow b Starc 37 M.Prior c Hughes b Siddle 1 S.Broad c & b Pattinson 24 G.Swann c Hughes b Pattinson 1 S.Finn c Haddin b Starc 0 J.Anderson not out 1 Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-8 nb-2) 21 Total (all out, 59 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-27 2-78 3-102 4-124 5-178 6-180 7-213 8-213 9-213 10-215. Bowling: Pattinson 17-2-69-3 (1nb 2w), Starc 17-5-54-2, Siddle 14-4-50-5 (1nb 1nb), Agar 7-1-24-0, Watson 4-2-7-0. Australia first innings S.Watson c Root b Finn 13 C.Rogers lbw b Anderson 16 E.Cowan c Swann b Finn 0 M.Clarke b Anderson 0 S.Smith not out 38 P.Hughes not out 7 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for four wickets, 21 overs) 75 To bat: B.Haddin, P.Siddle, J.Pattinson, M.Starc, A.Agar. Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-19 3-22 4-53. Bowling: Anderson 10-0-25-2, Finn 8-0-37-2, Swann 3-0-12-0. England won the toss and chose to bat (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Editing by John Mehaffey)