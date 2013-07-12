July 12 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Friday. Australia first innings 280 (A.Agar 98, P.Hughes 81 not out, S.Smith 53, J.Anderson 5-85) England 215 & second innings A.Cook c Clarke b Agar 50 J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5 J.Trott lbw b Starc 0 K.Pietersen b Pattinson 64 I.Bell not out 95 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Agar 15 M.Prior c Cowan b Siddle 31 S.Broad not out 47 Extras (3-nb 1-w 2-b 13-lb) 19 TOTAL (for six wickets, 133 overs) 326 Fall: 1-11 2-11 3-121 4-131 5-174 6-218 Bowling: Pattinson 28-7-89-1 Starc 27-7-66-2 Agar 35-9-82-2 Siddle 28-10-63-1 Watson 15-11-11-0 (Compiled by Ed Osmond; editing by Tony Jimenez)