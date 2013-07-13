July 13 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday: Australia 280 & Second innings S.Watson lbw b Broad 46 C.Rogers c Bell b Anderson 52 E.Cowan c Trott b Root 14 M.Clarke c Prior b Broad 23 S.Smith lbw b Swann 17 P.Hughes lbw b Swann 0 B.Haddin not out 11 A.Agar not out 1 Extras (1nb 9lb) 10 Total (for six wickets, 71 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-84 2-111 3-124 4-161 5-161 6-164 Bowling: Anderson 17-4-44-1, Broad 16-5-34-2, Swann 28-5-64-2, Finn 8-3-17-0, Root 2-0-6-1 England 215 & Second innings A.Cook c Clarke b Agar 50 J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5 J.Trott lbw b Starc 0 K.Pietersen b Pattinson 64 I.Bell c Haddin b Starc 109 J.Bairstow c Haddin b Agar 15 M.Prior c Cowan b Siddle 31 S.Broad c Haddin b Pattinson 65 G.Swann c Clarke b Siddle 9 S.Finn not out 2 J.Anderson c Hughes b Siddle 0 Extras (9nb 1w 2b 13lb) 25 TOTAL (all out, 149.5 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-121 4-131 5-174 6-218 7-356 8-371 9-375 Bowling: Pattinson 34-8-101-2, Starc 32-7-81-3, Agar 35-9-82-2, Siddle 33.5-12-85-3, Watson 15-11-11-0 (Compiled by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)