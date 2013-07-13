July 13 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth
day of the first Ashes test between England and Australia at
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday:
Australia 280 &
Second innings
S.Watson lbw b Broad 46
C.Rogers c Bell b Anderson 52
E.Cowan c Trott b Root 14
M.Clarke c Prior b Broad 23
S.Smith lbw b Swann 17
P.Hughes lbw b Swann 0
B.Haddin not out 11
A.Agar not out 1
Extras (1nb 9lb) 10
Total (for six wickets, 71 overs) 174
Fall of wickets: 1-84 2-111 3-124 4-161 5-161 6-164
Bowling: Anderson 17-4-44-1, Broad 16-5-34-2, Swann
28-5-64-2, Finn 8-3-17-0, Root 2-0-6-1
England 215 &
Second innings
A.Cook c Clarke b Agar 50
J.Root c Haddin b Starc 5
J.Trott lbw b Starc 0
K.Pietersen b Pattinson 64
I.Bell c Haddin b Starc 109
J.Bairstow c Haddin b Agar 15
M.Prior c Cowan b Siddle 31
S.Broad c Haddin b Pattinson 65
G.Swann c Clarke b Siddle 9
S.Finn not out 2
J.Anderson c Hughes b Siddle 0
Extras (9nb 1w 2b 13lb) 25
TOTAL (all out, 149.5 overs) 375
Fall of wickets: 1-11 2-11 3-121 4-131 5-174 6-218 7-356
8-371 9-375
Bowling: Pattinson 34-8-101-2, Starc 32-7-81-3, Agar
35-9-82-2, Siddle 33.5-12-85-3, Watson 15-11-11-0
