MANCHESTER, England, Aug 2 Scoreboard at the
close on day two of the third Ashes test between England and
Australia at Old Trafford on Friday.
Australia first innings
S Watson c Cook b Bresnan 19
C Rogers lbw Swann 84
U Khawaja c Prior b Swann 1
M Clarke b Broad 187
S Smith c Bairstow b Swann 89
D Warner c Trott b Swann 5
B Haddin not out 65
P Siddle b Swann 1
M Starc not out 66
Extras (lb 6, w 2, nb 2) 10
Total (7 wickets dec; 146 overs)527
Fall of wickets: 1-76 2-82 3-129 4-343, 5-365, 6-427, 7-430
Bowling: Anderson 33-6-116-0 (1nb), Broad 33-6-108-1, Bresnan
32-6-114-1 (1nb 2w), Swann 43-2-159-5, Root 4-0-18-0, Trott
1-0-6-0.
England first innings
A Cook not out 36
J Root c Haddin b Siddle 8
T Bresnan c Haddin b Siddle 1
J Trott not out 2
Extras (lb 4, nb 1) 5
Total (2 wickets, 30 overs) 52
Fall of wicket 1-47 2-49
Bowling: Harris 5-1-12-0, Starc 5-2-8-0 (1nb), Lyon
10-4-21-0, Watson 5-5-0-0, Siddle 5-1-7-2
Australia won the toss. England lead the five-match series
2-0
