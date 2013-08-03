MANCHESTER, England, Aug 3 Scoreboard at the close on day three of the third Ashes test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday. Australia first innings 527 for seven declared (M Clarke 187, Swann 5-159) England first innings A Cook c Haddin b Starc 62 J Root c Haddin b Siddle 8 T Bresnan c Haddin b Siddle 1 J Trott c Clarke b Harris 5 K Pietersen lbw b Starc 113 I Bell b Harris 60 J Bairstow c Watson b Starc 22 M Prior not out 6 S Broad not out 9 Extras (lb 7, nb 1) 8 Total (7 wickets, 120 overs) 294 Fall of wicket 1-47 2-49 3-64 4-110 5-225 6-277 7-280 Bowling: Harris 26-9-50-2, Starc 26-5-75-3 (1nb), Lyon 26-8-77-0, Watson 15-7-26-0, Siddle 25-6-53-2, Smith 2-0-6-0 Australia won the toss. England lead the five-match series 2-0 (Compiled by Mark Meadows; Editing by Josh Reich)