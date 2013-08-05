MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 Scoreboard after the
rain-hit fifth and final day of the third Ashes test between
England and Australia at Old Trafford on Monday.
Match drawn after play abandoned due to rain
Australia first innings 527 for seven declared
second innings 172-7 declared
England first innings 368 all out
second innings
A.Cook lbw b Harris 0
J.Root not out 13
J.Trott c Haddin b Harris 11
K.Pietersen c Haddin b Siddle 8
I. Bell not out 4
Extras (w1) 1
Total (3 wickets; 20.3 overs) 37
Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-15 3-27
Bowling: Harris 7-3-13-2, Starc 4-2-6-0 (1w), Watson 2-2-0-0,
Lyon 3-0-8-0, Siddle 3.3-0-8-1, Clarke 1-0-2-0
Australia won the toss
England lead the five-match series 2-0 and retain the Ashes
(Editing by Mark Meadows)